Gauchos dismantle UC San Diego to complete two-game sweep in style

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After a slow start in Friday night's win over UC San Diego, UC Santa Barbara men's basketball put on a show in Saturday night's rematch to complete a two-game sweep in style.

The Gauchos stormed past the Tritons 84-53 for their most lopsided conference win of the season.

Junior Amadou Sow led UCSB with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Jaquori McLaughlin had 11 points, six assists and five rebounds while Miles Norris added 10 points--including a pair of impressive alley-oop slams.

Josh Pierre-Louis contributed 12 points off the bench and capped off the night with a powerful slam in the game's closing seconds that served as an excessive exclamation point on the Gauchos' win.

Toni Rocak led UC Sant Diego (2-3, 0-2 Big West) with 16 points off the bench, but no other Triton reached double figures.

Twelve different players scored for the Gauchos (8-3, 4-2), who are scheduled to play their next game on Friday at Cal State Northridge.