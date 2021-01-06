UCSB picks up another top ten preseason baseball ranking

College Sports

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- UCSB now has cracked the top 10 in two preseason baseball rankings.

The scouting service Pregame.org ranked the Gauchos #10 which is the highest ranking of any mid-major school.

Last month UCSB was ranked #8 by Collegiate Baseball's Fabulous 50 NCAA Division 1 Preseason Poll.

The Gauchos return just about their entire team from last year's squad that opened the season 13-2 before it was canceled due to the pandemic.

UCSB went 5-0 against Pac-12 teams and had a pitching staff earned run average of 1.84 which was tied for the best mark in the nation.

The Gauchos are scheduled to begin this season in February against Sacramento State.