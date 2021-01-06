UCSB picks up another top ten preseason baseball ranking
UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- UCSB now has cracked the top 10 in two preseason baseball rankings.
The scouting service Pregame.org ranked the Gauchos #10 which is the highest ranking of any mid-major school.
Last month UCSB was ranked #8 by Collegiate Baseball's Fabulous 50 NCAA Division 1 Preseason Poll.
The Gauchos return just about their entire team from last year's squad that opened the season 13-2 before it was canceled due to the pandemic.
UCSB went 5-0 against Pac-12 teams and had a pitching staff earned run average of 1.84 which was tied for the best mark in the nation.
The Gauchos are scheduled to begin this season in February against Sacramento State.
Comments