McLaughlin claims Big West Player of Week Award again

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UC Santa Barbara guard JaQuori McLaughlin was selected Big West Conference Player of the Week for Dec. 29-Jan. 4 after leading the Gauchos to a pair of wins over visiting Cal State Fullerton, the league announced Monday. It was the second time in the last three weeks that the senior has earned the honor and the fourth time in his career.



McLaughlin averaged 16.0 points, 8.0 assists and 3.5 steals per game as UCSB swept its two-game series against the Titans. He shot 40.9% (9-of-22) from the field, including 2-of-5 on three-pointers, and 80.0% (12-of-15) at the foul line.



In UCSB's 81-63 win on New Year's Day, McLaughlin collected 13 points, a game-high six assists, one rebound and two steals. The 6-4 native of Tacoma, Wash., had 19 points and a career-high 10 assists to go along with a career-best five steals in Saturday's tight 65-61 victory. He helped Santa Barbara recover from a 14-point second half deficit, posting nine points, four assists and three rebounds in the final nine minutes. McLaughlin's previous career-best for assists in a game was eight.

McLaughlin dished out 16 assists with just one turnover over the two games. He now has 47 assists and 10 turnovers on the season, ranking him No. 8 nationally with a 4.80 assist-to-turnover ratio.

McLaughlin leads UCSB in scoring at 16.9 points per game, assists at 5.7 per game, assist-to-turnover ratio at 4.7-to-1 and free throw percentage at 88.0%. He is second in steals at 1.8 per game and second in three-point baskets with 13.

Article courtesy of UCSB Athletics.