Gauchos rally from 13 down in second half to sweep Fullerton

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Trailing 44-31 early in the second half, UCSB used a 12-0 run to get back into the game and got two huge three-pointers by Devearl Ramsey to pull out a 65-61 victory over Cal State Fullerton.

The Gauchos beat the Titans by 18 points the day before but the rematch was much different.

Senior JaQuori McLaughlin keyed the second half comeback with his sensational passing as he set a career-high with 10 assists and also led UCSB with 19 points.

Ramsey missed his first six shots but made his final two attempts.

His three-pointer tied the game at 46 with 8:42 left.

Ramsey saved his best for last as he drilled another three-pointer with :57 seconds left to put UCSB up 63-59.

Down 63-61 Fullerton had a chance to grab a last second lead but they missed a three-point attempt and Ramsey put the final touches on the victory with two free throws.

UCSB is now 2-2 in the Big West and 6-3 overall.