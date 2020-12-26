Cal Poly men’s and women’s basketball cancels upcoming games due to COVID-19

College Sports

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Cal Poly men's basketball will not play their first two scheduled Big West Conference series due to a recent positive COVID-19 test within the Mustangs program.

Cal Poly canceled their two-game series at Hawai'i (December 27-28) and their two-game home series versus UC San Diego (January 1-2).

As for the Cal Poly women's basketball program, they had a COVID-19 issue with one of its recent opponents so the Mustangs will not host Hawai'i on December 27-28.

The Mustangs women's team is still scheduled to play at UC San Diego on January 1-2.