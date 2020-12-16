Skip to Content
College Sports
By
New
Published 9:49 pm

Cal Poly comeback comes up short

IMG_2201
Cal Poly closes out 5-game home stand with a 70-61 loss to San Diego.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Senior guard Keith Smith (above) led three Mustangs in double-digit scoring figures with 12 points, but the Cal Poly men's basketball program – after overturning a 13-point halftime deficit to lead early in the second period – dropped a 70-61 Wednesday decision to San Diego inside Mott Athletics Center.
 
Graduate forward Hank Hollingsworth and freshman guard Kobe Sanders each finished with 10 points for Cal Poly (2-3), which trailed San Diego (1-2) at halftime, 39-26. The Mustangs, however, opened the second half with a 19-4 run to take a 45-43 lead with 13 minutes to play. Cal Poly though held the lead for just 31 seconds as San Diego scored on four successive possessions in outdistancing the Mustangs.
 
Closing a season-opening, five-game home stand on Wednesday and facing San Diego for the first time in 23 seasons, Cal Poly also received a team high seven rebounds from Hollingsworth. San Diego, however, shot 48.3 (29-for-60) percent from the floor and outrebounded the Mustangs, 39-33.
 
Cal Poly next travels to Loyola Marymount on Saturday, Dec. 19 for its lone non-conference road matchup of the regular season. Tip time from Gersten Pavilion is 6 p.m.
 
Cal Poly scratched out an early 14-11 advantage to open Wednesday's matchup before San Diego reeled off a 9-0 run to lead 20-14 after nine minutes. Cal Poly scored on three successive possessions to trim its deficit to 22-21, but San Diego responded with a 13-0 run. In holding the Mustangs without a bucket for six minutes, San Diego built a 35-21 advantage before taking the 39-26 lead into halftime.
 
The Mustangs received back-to-back layups from Hollingsworth to open the second half before senior wing Mark Crowe sank a three-pointer to lower San Diego's lead to 41-33 with 18 minutes to go. Still facing a 43-35 deficit two minutes later, Smith sank a jumper before Koroma recorded Cal Poly's next three buckets – all layups. Another layup – this time from freshman forward Dyson Koehler – completed the 19-4 run to hand Cal Poly the 45-43 lead with 13 minutes to go.  
 
San Diego, however, answered with the baskets on four successive possessions to assume the final lead change. A Sanders jumper with six-and-a-half minutes remaining lowered San Diego's lead to 56-55, but that was as close as Cal Poly climbed the remainder of the afternoon.

Article courtesy of Cal Poly Athletics
 

Sports
Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content