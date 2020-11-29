Skip to Content
UCSB cruises in season opener as Sow scores 20 points

Amadou Sow scored a game-high 20 points as UCSB routed Saint Katherine 92-55 in season opener for UCSB.

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Junior Amadou Sow scored a game-high 20 points as UCSB opened the season with an easy 92-55 victory over Saint Katherine University 92-55.

UCSB shot 56 percent from the floor and Sow made 10 of his 12 shots in the game.

Transfers Miles Norris and Josh Pierre-Louis each scored 12 points in their Gauchos debut while another transfer Ajare Sanni added 11 points in his first game with the Gauchos.

Santa Barbara led 48-23 at the half and got to play their entire roster except for senior JaQuori McLaughlin who sat out with a minor injury.

Senior guard Devearl Ramsey had a game-high 7 assists while Robinson Idehen led everyone with 11 rebounds.

Santa Barbara High School alum Johnnie Coleman scored 7 points for the visiting Firebirds.

UCSB hosts Bethesda College on Saturday, December 5.

