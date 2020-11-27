Cal Poly overwhelms Bethesda in season opener

College Sports

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Graduate transfer Riley Till was 7-for-7 from the floor in his Cal Poly debut and had a game-high 17 points as the Mustangs routed Bethesda College 100-46 to win their season opener.

Freshman Kobe Sanders scored 16 while senior Mark Crowe added 15 as the Mustangs made 55 percent from the floor and 39 percent from three point distance making 11 of 28 from beyond the arc.

Cal Poly led 41-24 and the Mustangs stretched the lead to 30 points just six minutes into the second half.

Cal Poly plays at the University of San Francisco on Friday, December 4. The Dons upset #4 Virginia 61-60 on Friday, November 27.