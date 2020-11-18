Josh Pierre-Louis gets waiver, immediately eligible for UCSB hoops

College Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Josh Pierre-Louis will not have to sit on the sidelines when the 2020-2021 college basketball season begins.

The transfer from Temple received a waiver from the NCAA and is immediately eligible for UCSB.

Joe Pasternack confirmed the news and loves how athletic the 6'4 guard is who will be a sophomore for the Gauchos.

Last year Pierre-Louis scored 15 points at USC and 12 against Rider.

He averaged 3.8 points per game as a freshman with the Owls.