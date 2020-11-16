Skip to Content
UCSB men’s basketball will not play early games against out of state teams

UCSB men's basketball will not play early season home games against Florida Gulf Coast University, Florida A&M and SE Louisiana.

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The schedule is changing again for the UCSB men's basketball team.

The Gauchos will no longer have home games against Florida Gulf Coast University (Nov. 27), Florida A&M (Nov. 29), and Southeastern Louisiana (Dec. 2).

No reason was immediately given but the cancellations of these games are not surprising due to the spike in Covid-19 numbers around the country and last week's travel advisory issued by California, Oregon and Washington

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for KEYT|KCOY|KKFX.

