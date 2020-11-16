UCSB men’s basketball will not play early games against out of state teams

College Sports

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The schedule is changing again for the UCSB men's basketball team.

The Gauchos will no longer have home games against Florida Gulf Coast University (Nov. 27), Florida A&M (Nov. 29), and Southeastern Louisiana (Dec. 2).

No reason was immediately given but the cancellations of these games are not surprising due to the spike in Covid-19 numbers around the country and last week's travel advisory issued by California, Oregon and Washington