UCSB men’s basketball picked second in Big West by media

College Sports

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The bullseye remains on UC Irvine.

The Big West champions were selected to finish first in the Big West Conference in the preseason media poll after receiving 18 first place votes.

UCSB was picked to come in second and received 9 first place votes.

Cal Poly came in last place in the media poll.

UCSB landed two players on the Big West preseason All-Conference team: Junior Amadou Sow and senior JaQuori McLaughlin.

UCSB begins the season on November 27 at home against Florida Gulf Coast.