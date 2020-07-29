Most fall sport postponed for UCSB, Cal Poly

College Sports

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - UC Santa Barbara and Cal Poly will not be playing some sports in the fall after the Big West Conference decided to postpone the upcoming fall sports season.

The Big West Conference Board of Directors announced Wednesday the decision to suspend fall sports through the calendar year due to COVID-19.

The decision impacts most fall sports for both Cal Poly and UCSB, including men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball. Golf, tennis, baseball and softball are also affected by the postponement.

Cal Poly football, which plays in the Big Sky Conference, is unaffected by the postponement. Cal Poly is part of the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation for men’s and women’s swimming and diving and the Pac-12 Conference for wrestling, the university said.

The Big West is exploring playing some scheduled fall sports in the spring if it is determined to be feasible.

For now, the decision does not affect the winter sports season which is slated to begin in November.

