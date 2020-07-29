Big West postpones fall sports through end of calendar year

College Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - As expected the Big West Conference has postponed fall sports until 2021 but this does not include Cal Poly football which plays in the Big Sky Conference.

Here is the official news release:

The Big West Conference Board of Directors announced today that Big West fall sports competition will be postponed through the end of the calendar year. In making the decision, the Board recognized the continued serious challenges to health and safety on Big West campuses and communities impacted by the global COVID-19 pandemic.



• The postponement of competition in conference-sponsored fall sports includes men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.



• The fall competitive schedules for men’s golf, women’s golf, men’s tennis, and women’s tennis will also be postponed, as well as fall competition for sports in their non-traditional segment.



• This decision does not impact fall sports unaffiliated with the Big West Conference.



• Realizing that intercollegiate athletics’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic remains very fluid, the Board noted a decision on whether fall sport competition would be feasible in the spring will be determined by the Board of Directors at a later date and be based on conditions and circumstances that are in the best interests of the student-athletes.



• The return to campus of student-athletes is allowed for Big West institutions but will be done at the discretion of each institution. On-campus athletic related activity will follow strict compliance with NCAA regulations, institutional policies, and public health guidelines.



• Big West winter sports of men’s and women’s basketball are not impacted by this decision. Both are currently scheduled to begin their competition seasons on November 10.



Health and safety of Big West student-athletes, coaches, staff and the campus community continue to be the preeminent priorities for the CEO’s of the conference’s 11 institutions. As medical and scientific data rapidly evolves surrounding the pandemic, the conference will continue to monitor developments and will consider additional actions as needed.