Conor Regan signs with Long Island University

College Sports

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Former Righetti High School quarterback Conor Regan is headed to Long Island University as a graduate transfer from the University of Northern Colorado.

Regan has never been to New York but he is eager to end his collegiate career on a high note.

Regan graduated Righetti High School in 2015 and enrolled at Ventura College.

From there he went to UNC and earned his degree in 2019.

After not playing much last season, Regan knew he wanted to take advantage of being a graduate transfer and find a new school.

The coronavirus pandemic made the recruiting process difficult but Regan is anxious to get to New York as soon as officials give him the green light to travel to campus.