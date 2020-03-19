Lane named AP All-American Honorable Mention

College Sports

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Freshman center Ila Lane of the UC Santa Barbara women's basketball team has been named to the Associated Press All-America Honorable Mention team, the AP announced on Thursday morning.

Lane is the fourth student-athlete in program history to be named to an AP All-American team, following in the footsteps of Santa Barbara greats in Erin Buescher (1999, 2000), Lindsay Taylor (2003), and Kristen Mann (2004, 2005).

She makes history as the first to earn selection to one of the three teams, either the First, Second, or Honorable Mention teams, as a freshman.

Earlier this month, she was named the Big West Freshman of the Year, the first UCSB player to win the award since 2007 and the fifth to earn the honor, joining Buescher, Taylor, Mann, and Jordan Franey.

The Moraga native finished the season as the only player averaging a double-double in the Big West with 15.3 points and 13 rebounds per game.

Her 19 double-doubles led the conference and ranked fourth in the NCAA. She led all freshman in the nation in this category.

She also finished the regular season as the national leader in rebounds per game and second in the country in total rebounds (378).

The three-time Big West Player of the Week made her mark on the league scene with three 20-point, 20-rebound performances.

The Woodside Priory School product also made history in her rookie year, corralling the eighth-most rebounds and averaging the fifth-most rebounds per game in a single season in Big West history.

Article courtesy of UCSB Athletics