Cal Poly football schedules future games vs Fresno State

College Sports

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -

Cal Poly and Fresno State have announced two more football games between the two Central California rivals, the 45th and 46th meetings overall but the first in eight years.

The non-conference contests between the two former California Collegiate Athletic Association rivals will be played on Saturdays, Sept. 11, 2021, and Sept. 3, 2022, inside 40,727-seat Bulldog Stadium. Kickoff times will be announced on a later date.

Announcement of the non-conference games was made Wednesday jointly by Cal Poly director of Athletics Don Oberhelman and Fresno State director of athletics Terry Tumey.

The Mustangs have beaten the Bulldogs 10 times with two ties in the previous 44 meetings.

"We are very excited to have the opportunity to compete against a great program like Fresno State in '21 and '22," said Beau Baldwin, named Cal Poly's head football coach on Dec. 11. "Our student-athletes understand the challenge that comes with facing Fresno State and are very excited about the opportunity."

The series between the Mustangs and Bulldogs began in 1922. Fresno State has won the last seven meetings, including a 41-25 verdict in 2013 at Bulldog Stadium. Seven of Cal Poly's 10 wins against Fresno State occurred from 1969-79 when Joe Harper was head coach, including the last Mustang triumph in the series, a 26-0 decision in then-Mustang Stadium in 1979.

Cal Poly has played two games against Pac-12 Conference schools — 2015 at Arizona State and 2019 at Oregon State — and is scheduled to play at Cal this fall on Sept. 12.

The Mustangs have won five games against Football Bowl Subdivision schools, the last a 24-22 triumph at Wyoming in 2012. Cal Poly also defeated UTEP 34-13 in the 2003 opener, San Diego State 16-14 in 2006 and 30-28 in 2008 and New Mexico State 38-35 in overtime in 1997.

Cal Poly played at least one FBS school every season from 2006 through 2017, including two games against FBS members in 2006, 2008, 2009, 2011 and 2013. This fall, the Mustangs open against two FBS schools, visiting Louisiana-Monroe (ULM) on Sept. 5 before heading to Cal the following weekend.

Another future game against an FBS school on the Cal Poly football schedule will be against San Jose State on Sept. 2, 2023.

Cal Poly played its first game against a Big Ten school more than 11 years ago, falling 36-35 in overtime at Wisconsin in the 2008 regular season finale before 80,709 in Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisc., the largest crowd ever to see a Cal Poly football game. The Mustangs led 20-7 late in the first half before the Badgers mounted their comeback.

Article courtesy of Cal Poly Athletics