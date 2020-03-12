Big West Conference suspends all spring sports competition.

College Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Big West Conference announced today that it is indefinitely suspending all spring conference and non-conference competition, effective immediately.

Both UCSB and Cal Poly are members of the Big West Conference.



The main priority of the Big West Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.