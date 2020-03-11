Cal Poly advances to semifinals in Big West women’s hoop tournament
LONG BEACH, Calif. - Cal Poly entered the 2020 Big West Women's Basketball Tournament as the No. 8 seed but the Mustangs have been unbeatable so far, reaching the semifinal round thanks to a 70-49 win over No. 3 UC Irvine.
Cal Poly is the first eight seed in the double-bye format to reach the semifinal and are believed to be the first in Tournament history.
Mustangs freshman Abbey Ellis made five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 30 points.
Cal Poly will play top seed UC Davis at noon on Friday.
