UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After going 4-0 last week with all four wins against Pac-12 teams, UCSB baseball has entered the national rankings in a few polls.

D1Baseball.com has the Gauchos ranked #23 while Collegiate Baseball has UCSB #26.

UCSB swept Oregon State over the weekend and prior to that they knocked off UCLA 8-5. The Bruins are ranked in the top 5 in all of the polls.

The Gauchos have won 8 straight games and are 13-2 for the season.