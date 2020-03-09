Campisano named Ist Team All-Big West

College Sports

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -

Cal Poly junior forward Sierra Campisano earned All-Conference First Team honors on Monday, while Mustang point guard Abbey Ellis was named to the Big West Women's Basketball All-Freshman Team.

Campisano, who was selected as College Sports Madness' BWC Player of the Week on both March 2 and Jan. 6, begins this week No. 2 in the Big West for scoring (with 16.9 points per game) and No. 4 in rebounding (8.1). Also fourth throughout the conference with a free-throw percentage of .807, she was named to the #ShareSLO Holiday Beach Classic All-Tournament Team on Nov. 30.

Additionally, in conference play, Campisano ranked No. 3 for 3-point accuracy within the league, with a .438 percentage (via 21-of-48 from behind the arc).

Campisano (San Diego/Torrey Pines HS), in her first season on the court with Cal Poly after joining the program from Oregon, has eight double-doubles in 2019-20, the third-most around the Big West.

Meanwhile, Ellis ranks No. 18 around the NCAA in scoring among all freshmen nationally, averaging 14.9 points.

The true frosh from Yallambie, Australia currently ranks No. 6 throughout the conference in scoring, No. 10 in assists (3.0) and No. 2 in free-throw percentage (at .844, good for a national ranking of No. 38).

Selected as the Big West Player of the Week on Jan. 27, she scored 37 points in the 75-70 victory over UC Riverside on Jan. 23, the second-highest-scoring effort by a freshman across the country this season, trailing only a 41-point game from Villanova redshirt Madison Siegrist against La Salle.

Ellis' game-winning layup (culminating a 57-56 victory vs. Lamar) with 1.6 seconds left on Nov. 30 was highlighted by @ncaawbb as the country's Top Play of the Week. She was also named Mechanics Bank Cal Poly Student-Athlete of the Week for Dec. 2. Ellis also made the overall all-conference honorable mention list on Monday.

Cal Poly opens the Big West Tournament at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening, facing Long Beach State in the first round. LBSU is hosting first-round and quarterfinal (set for Wednesday) action at its own Walter Pyramid.