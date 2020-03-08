McLaughlin’s buzzer-beater lifts UCSB over Cal Poly in regular season finale

College Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - JaQuori McLaughlin showed on Saturday that he does not shy away from big, late-game moments.

The Gauchos junior hit a turnaround jumper at the buzzer to lift UC Santa Barbara to a 69-67 win over Cal Poly at the Thunderdome.

The loss left Cal Poly in last place in the Big West, keeping the Mustangs out of the conference tournament. The Mustangs (7-23, 4-12 Big West) end their season with a heartbreaking loss.

UCSB (21-10, 10-6) finishes with the third seed in the Big West Tournament. The Gauchos will play UC Riverside in the first round on Thursday.