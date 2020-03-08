High Five: Westmont women’s basketball surges late to win fifth straight GSAC Tourney title

College Sports

MONTECITO, Calif. - Westmont women's basketball needed a late push, and the Warriors delivered just in time.

In a tight game with a title on the line, Westmont used a 14-0 run to take control en route to a 76-67 win at home over The Master's on Saturday in the GSAC Tournament Final.

The win was Westmont's fifth straight GSAC Tournament championship.

Captain Maud Ranger hit two clutch three-pointers late in the game, finishing with 20 points. Stefanie Berberabe led the Warriors with 26 points.