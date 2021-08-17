Vandy gets fresh start under first-time head coach Clark Lea

AP National Sports

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Clark Lea sees great potential at Vanderbilt, and the first-time head coach has been busy making changes trying to set his alma mater up for long-term success. Yes, Lea believes winning is possible at Vanderbilt. The Commodores just have to do it their way. Lea says that means seizing the opportunity to build something different and give the program a chance to reach its potential. The former Notre Dame defensive coordinator has been working to remake both the team and the culture since being hired. He also has a fresh investment by Vanderbilt into athletics. The Commodores open the season Sept. 4 hosting East Tennessee State.