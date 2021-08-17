PGA Tour starts postseason, LPGA Tour ends majors season

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

It’s the start of the postseason for the PGA Tour and the end of the major season for the LPGA Tour. The Northern Trust returns to Liberty National, the first of three FedEx Cup playoff events that lead to a $15 million bonus to the winner. The top 70 players from the 124-man field advance to next week. The LPGA Tour is at Carnoustie for the Women’s British Open. Sophia Popov won at Royal Troon last year. This is the last chance for South Koreans to extend a 10-year streak of winning at least one major each year.