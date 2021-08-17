Continuity on offense boosts title hopes for No. 5 Georgia

AP National Sports

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

Continuity on offense has given No. 5 Georgia momentum and reason to hope for big success in 2021. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken believes his unit is far ahead of last year’s unit as it enters its first full season with JT Daniels at quarterback. The offense thrived in the Bulldogs’ 4-0 finish for an 8-2 final record after Daniels took over as the starter last season. Monken is entering his second season directing the offense. Georgia is in the national spotlight as it prepares to open its season against No. 3 Clemson on Sept. 4 in Charlotte, North Carolina.