Skating body sets out criteria for transgender competitors

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The International Skating Union has detailed eligibility criteria for transgender athletes looking to take part in its events. It follows recommendations set out by the International Olympic Committee in 2015. Athletes transitioning from male to female will be unable to change their declaration for at least four years and will have to show their testosterone level in serum has been below a certain level for at least 12 months prior to their first competition. Skaters who transition from female to male can compete in the men’s category without restriction provided the International Skating Union receives a written and signed declaration of their gender identity.