LEADING OFF: Red Sox-Yanks twinbill, Cabrera tries for 500

The Yankees host the Red Sox in a day-night doubleheader as the longtime rivals jostle for playoff position. Boston holds one of two AL wild-card spots, but New York is only two games behind after winning 10 of 13 heading into the three-game series. Left-hander Jordan Montgomery is expected to come off the COVID-19 injured list to start one game for the Yankees — a day after ace Gerrit Cole did the same — and lefty Luis Gil will make his third big league start in the other. Boston plans to pitch Nathan Eovaldi and Tanner Houck. In Detroit, slugger Miguel Cabrera takes another swing at career homer No. 500 when the Tigers face Dylan Bundy and the Angels.