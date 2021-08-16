Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 7:56 pm

Freeman, Duvall fuel Braves’ surge past Marlins for 12-2 win

KEYT

MIAMI (AP) — Freddie Freeman and Adam Duvall homered in a seven-run fourth inning, and the surging Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 12-2. Freeman also singled twice while Ozzie Albies had three hits and three RBIs for the NL East-leading Braves, who have won four straight and 11 of 13. Duvall hit his 27th homer of the season. He rejoined the Braves in a trade from Miami last month. Freeman’s homer was a three-run shot. The Marlins’ four-game winning streak ended. Touki Toussaint pitched into the seventh inning for the Braves and allowed two runs on three hits.

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content