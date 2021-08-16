Clippers trade Beverley, Rondo to Memphis for Eric Bledsoe

AP National Sports

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

The Los Angeles Clippers have brought guard Eric Bledsoe back to the team where he started his NBA career in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies. The trade sends Bledsoe to the Clippers for guards Patrick Beverley and Rajon Rondo and center Daniel Oturu. Bledsoe spent his first three seasons after being the 18th pick overall out of Kentucky in 2010 playing 197 games before going to Phoenix, Milwaukee and New Orleans. Memphis acquired Bledsoe in a trade in late July with New Orleans that also brought the Grizzlies center Steven Adams for center Jonas Valanciunas along with a swap of draft picks.