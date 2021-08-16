Chiefs’ new-look offensive line resumes training camp work

AP National Sports

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs trotted out what amounted to three rookies to help protect their half-billion dollar investment at quarterback Saturday. And the best evidence that their new-look offensive line performed adequately in their preseason opener came when they returned to practice and nothing had changed. Orlando Brown Jr. was still at left tackle and Lucas Niang at the right tackle spot. Joe Thuney and Trey Smith flanked center Creed Humphrey as the Chiefs began their final week at Missouri Western State University.