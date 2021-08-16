49ers hope deeper receiver corps helps boost passing game

AP National Sports

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Whoever ends up playing quarterback for San Francisco this season figures to have a much deeper set of receivers at his disposal than what the 49ers had last season. With starters Deebo Smauel and Brandon Aiyuk limited by injuries last season and not much proven depth behind them, the Niners struggled to get a consistent downfield passing game going in 2020. But now with the top two targets healthy to start the season, as well as strong play this summer from Mohamed Sanu, Trent Sherfield and Jauan Jennings, Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance should have plenty of options.