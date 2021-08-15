Skip to Content
Swanson homers for third straight game, Braves edge Nats 6-5

By BOBBY BANCROFT
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dansby Swanson homered for the third straight game and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 6-5 to sweep the series. Swanson hit a two-run drive to center to increase the Braves’ lead to 3-0 in the third. It was his 24th home run of the season, a total that includes two from Saturday and another Friday for four of Atlanta’s 11 homers in the three-game set. The Braves have won a franchise-best eight straight games in Washington and 10 of 12 overall. They entered Sunday tied with Philadelphia for the NL East lead.

