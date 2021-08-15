Stoops names Will Levis as Kentucky’s starting quarterback

AP National Sports

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky coach Mark Stoops has named Penn State transfer Will Levis as the Wildcats’ starting quarterback, beating out holdovers Joey Gatewood and Beau Allen. Levis arrived in June and had to quickly pick up new offensive coordinator Liam Coen’s pro style system that promises to speed up the Southeastern Conference worst passing attack last season in yards per game (124.1). The junior began fall camp expected to compete with Gatewood and Allen, who had a jump on the system this spring. Gatewood, an Auburn transfer who played in seven games last season, will enter the NCAA transfer portal.