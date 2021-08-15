India homers as Reds beat Phillies 7-4

AP National Sports

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jonathan India homered and scored three times, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-4. India, one of the leading candidates for NL Rookie of the Year, drove Aaron Nola’s third pitch deep to left-center for his 15th homer. He also singled and scored on Shogo Akiyama’s two-run double in the third and singled and scored again on Tyler Naquin’s bases-loaded walk in the fifth. Tyler Stephenson added a two-run homer for Cincinnati, which took two of three in the weekend series. Stephenson’s pinch-hit drive capped the Reds’ three-run eighth.