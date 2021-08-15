Skip to Content
Federer needs 3rd surgery; has ‘glimmer of hope’ to return

The Associated Press

Roger Federer is going to miss the U.S. Open and be sidelined for months because he needs a third operation on his right knee. Federer announced the news Sunday via a video message on Instagram. He said he’ll be “out of the game for many months” and has a “glimmer of hope” of returning to competition. Federer turned 40 on Aug. 8. He hasn’t played a match since losing in the Wimbledon quarterfinals last month. The Swiss star then sat out the Tokyo Olympics, saying he had hurt his knee during the grass-court season. Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are all tied for the men’s record with 20 Grand Slam singles titles.

