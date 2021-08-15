Eason efficient, Ehlinger shines late as Colts beat Panthers

AP National Sports

By PHILLIP B. WILSON

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jacob Eason was efficient in place of the injured Carson Wentz, and rookie Sam Ehlinger delivered in the final quarter for the Indianapolis Colts. Ehlinger, a sixth-round pick out of Texas, began his NFL debut with an interception. But he regrouped and drove the Colts to a tying touchdown capped by his 2-point conversion run. Ehlinger then scrambled 11 and 9 yards to set up Eddy Pineiro’s 30-yard field goal in the final seconds, and the Colts beat the Carolina Panthers 21-18 in a preseason game. Eason played the first half and finished 15 of 21 for 183 yards with a lost fumble.