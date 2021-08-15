Correa nets twice as Atlético begins title defense with win

AP National Sports

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Ángel Correa has scored a goal in each half as Atlético Madrid opened its Spanish league title defense with a 2-1 win at Celta Vigo. The win extended Atlético’s unbeaten streak in league openers to 12 matches. Correa opened the scoring with a low shot from outside the area in the 23rd minute and added his second from inside the box in the 64th. Iago Aspas had equalized for the hosts by converting a 59th-minute penalty kick following a hand ball by Marcos Llorente. Barcelona’s first season without Lionel Messi after nearly two decades starts later Sunday with a home match against Real Sociedad.