Titans’ D shows signs of improvement in preseason opener

AP National Sports

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Being better on defense shouldn’t be that challenging for the Tennessee Titans following a season where it would be tough to be much worse. The Titans looked like a completely different unit in their preseason opener after an offseason makeover. Two of their top offseason additions didn’t play, but the Titans did more than just pressure the quarterback while getting off the field on third down regularly in a 23-3 win over Atlanta. Coach Mike Vrabel says they have a standard they try to live to and want to play to, and the Titans did that on defense.