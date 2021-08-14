Spurrier uses memorabilia to create one-of-a-kind restaurant

AP National Sports

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Retired Florida coach Steve Spurrier has opened a restaurant in Gainesville. It’s called Spurrier’s Gridiron Grille. The “polished casual” eatery doubles as Spurrier’s personal museum. There are hundreds of pieces of memorabilia on display, from trophies to cleats and helmets. The rooftop bar is called Visors and there are some 250 actual visors on display. The menu includes the Ike Hillard Catch of the Day and the Tomahawk Porkchop. Spurrier stepped away from the sport as the winningest coach in the history of the Gators, as well as the University of South Carolina.