Henley shoots 69 to lead by 3 after third round at Wyndham

AP National Sports

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Russell Henley shot a 1-under 69 to take a three-stroke lead after three rounds of the Wyndham Championship on Saturday and move a step closer to his first PGA Tour in four years. Henley had tied for lowest 36-hole score on tour this season. He couldn’t keep up that pace, but finished at 15 under and three in front Tyler McCumber, who shot a 66. A group of six at 11 under included Olympic silver medalist Rory Sabbatini, who shot a 69. Others five strokes behind included Kevin Kisner, Branden Grace, Kevin Na, Scott Piercy and Roger Sloan.