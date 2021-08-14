Greaser, Piot reach championship match of US Amateur

AP National Sports

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

OAKMONT, Pa. (AP) — Austin Greaser and James Piot have reached the championship match in the U.S. Amateur at Oakmont. Both won their matches with big runs that turned in their favor. Greaser had never trailed on the back nine all week and was 1 down to Travis Vick after 10 holes. He won the next four holes to seize control. That included Greaser hitting his best drive of the week that carried some 320 yards onto the green at the 14th. Piot won three straight holes around the turn to go 3 up on Nick Gabrelcik and closed him out on the 15th.