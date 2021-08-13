Skip to Content
AP National Sports
With DeRozan and Ball, Bulls eye jump in Eastern Conference

By ANDREW SELIGMAN
AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan sees big potential for the Chicago Bulls. They are counting on the high-scoring forward and fellow newcomer Lonzo Ball to help them get there after acquiring them in separate sign-and-trade deals. DeRozan looks forward to joining Olympian Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic in what could be a high-scoring trio. He says there's "so much potential" for the Bulls after they missed the playoffs for the fourth straight year.

The Associated Press

