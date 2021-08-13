Schwarber joins Red Sox lineup 2 weeks after trade

AP National Sports

By DOUG ALDEN

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Kyle Schwarber joined the Red Sox lineup for the first time Friday night, two weeks after Boston acquired the slugger from the Washington Nationals. Schwarber has been recovering from a right hamstring strain. He was batting sixth Friday as Boston’s designated hitter to open a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles. Schwarber was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester on Thursday night, but the game was rained out. The Red Sox activated him anyway for Friday, hoping his bat could help lift the club out of a recent slide that knocked Boston five games behind Tampa Bay in the AL East.