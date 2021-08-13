LEADING OFF: Red Sox ace Sale returns following TJ surgery

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Boston left-hander Chris Sale is scheduled to make his first big league appearance in just over two years when he faces the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. The seven-time All-Star underwent Tommy John surgery in March 2020 and missed last year’s pandemic-shortened season. In five combined rehab outings this year between the Red Sox rookie-level affiliate, Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester, Sale pitched 20 innings, striking out 35 and allowing three runs. The 32-year-old ace will pitch in a major league game for the first time since he started Aug. 13, 2019.