Published 4:29 am

Klopp defends Liverpool’s spending after splurge by rivals

By STEVE DOUGLAS
AP Sports Writer

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has celebrated a contract extension to star defender Virgil van Dijk and defended the club’s lack of spending on players compared to some of its rivals this off-season. Van Dijk has signed a new deal until 2025 and that is a huge vote of confidence by Liverpool in a player who has not featured in a competitive match for 10 months because of a serious knee injury. Liverpool’s only arrival has been center back Ibrahima Konate for a reported $50 million while Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United have spent heavily. Klopp says “we can’t spend money we don’t have.”

The Associated Press

