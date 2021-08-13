Kane back in training at Tottenham, could play against City

AP National Sports

LONDON (AP) — Harry Kane is back training with the Tottenham squad and could feature in its opening Premier League game against Manchester City. City is the team with which the England captain has been heavily linked during the off-season. Kane failed to report for preseason fitness checks at Tottenham last week and has just observed a five-day quarantine at the London club’s training ground. Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo said he spoke to Kane at training and that “everything is OK.”