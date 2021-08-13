Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 2:25 pm

Indianapolis in action: IndyCar, NASCAR tripleheader weekend

KEYT

By MICHAEL MAROT
AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be the busiest track in motorsports this weekend. IndyCar drivers had qualifying Friday night and a race Saturday afternoon. NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will qualify and race Saturday. Then NASCAR Cup Series has the speedway on Sunday. It is the first time that all three series will compete on the track’s 14-turn, 2.4-mile road course. It could become a preview of how America’s top racing leagues can work together in the future.  

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content