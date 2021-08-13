India loses 4 wickets for 70 runs, reduced to 346-7 on Day 2

AP National Sports

LONDON (AP) — India was reduced to 346-7 at lunch on Day 2 of the second test against England after losing two wickets in the opening seven balls of the first session at Lord’s. It was England’s morning at the home of cricket. It took four wickets for 70 runs after India resumed on 276-3. Overnight century-maker KL Rahul was out off the second ball of the morning for 129 when he drove a loose shot straight to cover off Ollie Robinson. Ajinkya Rahane failed to add to his overnight score of 1 and departed to the first ball he faced. Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Shami were the other players out.