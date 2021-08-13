Cruz homers in return to Minnesota; Rays rout Twins 10-4

AP National Sports

By PATRICK DONNELLY

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nelson Cruz homered in his return to Minnesota and the Tampa Bay Rays moved to a season-high 26 games over .500 with a 10–4 win over the Twins. Cruz made his first appearance in Minnesota since the Twins traded him to Tampa Bay on July 22. He hit 76 home runs for Minnesota over the last three seasons and was widely credited as a positive influence on his younger teammates. Yandy Díaz, Mike Zunino and Kevin Kiermaier also homered for the Rays, who maintained their five-game lead in the AL East. Shane McClanahan allowed two earned runs in 5 1/3 innings for his fourth win in his last five starts. Evan Phillips earned his first save of the season.