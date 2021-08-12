Tre Jones lifts Spurs with go-ahead layup and steal

AP National Sports

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tre Jones made a layup with less than a second remaining to give San Antonio the lead, then had a steal to prevent Charlotte from taking a final shot in the Spurs’ 106-105 victory over the Hornets on Thursday night in the NBA Summer League. Jones, a second-round pick in 2020, scored 34 points and had nine assists and eight rebounds. James Bouknight, the No. 11 overall pick in the NBA draft, led Charlotte with 23 points and eight assists, while often matched against Jones. Jaylen Morris added 20 points for the Spurs.